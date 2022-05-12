ALTBalaji launches a subscription contest from 9th May to 20th June

A special hamper of multiple goodies will also be given to any one lucky winner.
ALTBalaji, India’s leading, homegrown OTT platform which recently pulled off the massively successful reality show Lock Upp, has announced an exciting contest for its app users. Starting from 9th May until 20th June, new viewers can avail the annual subscription plan for only Rs.300 and get access to some of the best, current and upcoming shows along with viewing the enthralling initial seasons of its previous shows as well.
To add to the excitement, each week one lucky winner can get a chance to win from a wide range of prizes which include top-of-the-line watches, perfumes, travel hampers, gold shopping vouchers, shopping vouchers and much more. A special hamper of multiple goodies will also be given to any one lucky winner. ALTBalaji has always attracted new viewers and wooed them with new path breaking content and carved a niche for itself in the Indian OTT space. The platform has always offered a number of appealing incentives to viewers, and this is an effort in that direction.
ALTBalaji has some one of the largest original Hindi content libraries, which include 91 original shows spanning genres such as thrillers, drama, romance, youth dramas, horror, comedy, and more which cater to a vast variety of audience segments. Being India’s own homegrown OTT platform, ALTBalaji has featured some of the most talented actors and worked with award-winning directors and acclaimed writers, and it continues to improve on the quality of its content. Its upcoming lineup includes shows like Apharan 2, Bois Locker Room, Paurushpur 2, Mental hood, Season 2 and many more.
So hurry and avail the subscription offer by downloading the official ALTBalaji app now!
(We got this information in a press release).