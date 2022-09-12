Amar Ujala announces successful launch of 22nd edition in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

The only national Hindi daily printed and published from the Queen of Hills.
India's eminent national daily, Amar Ujala, has successfully launched its latest edition in Shimla on 1st September 2022, re-emphasising the focus on the North. Amar Ujala entered the Shimla market through Chandigarh in 1999, became a strong number one player, and has enjoyed the goodwill of both readers and advertisers ever since. With the launch of the new edition, the media conglomerate has ensured a stronger presence in Shimla and upper Himachal. In addition, with UP and Uttarakhand, the North Indian market remains a strong focus area. Amar Ujala continues to be the preferred choice for the affluent Himachal, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir markets.
Post-covid, the brand has done extremely well in regaining the confidence of the readers and advertisers, by finding opportunities in the challenges, and emerged stronger and more resilient. The people of Shimla have whole heartedly embraced the publication’s offerings with positive reviews that has made a positive first impressions with new readers, all of which have contributed to another landmark launch success story.
‘Amar Ujala has helped overcome the challenge of early delivery in the morning. Earlier, we used to get the paper in the afternoon. With Amar Ujala now being delivered around 6:00 am, I can enjoy reading the latest news with my morning tea, just like people in the big cities.’, says a reader.
The set-up of the press in Shoghi has also encouraged the advertisers.
“Amar Ujala has always been the preferred newspaper in Himachal Pradesh and Northern states for advertisers. With the launch of the new edition in Shimla cutting down delivery times to distant areas, Amar Ujala has further reinforced our confidence in the newspaper to give us better response”, says Sukrita Goyal, MD, Goyal Motors Private Limited. (Solan, Himachal Pradesh)
Amar Ujala Web Services has its focus on quality content, videos, ground-stories, and the assurance of credible news. Amarujala.com and the app have a reach of over 50+ million unique worldwide visitors and more than 150 million video views per month.
AmarUjala has diversified its portfolio in 2019, entering the healthcare field with Cygnus Hospitals, and today the entity, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services has widened its base from to 18 hospitals, with the most recent additions in Srinagar, Agra, Varanasi, Kanpur, Moradabad and Haldwani. The recent launch of the Ujala Cygnus super-specialty hospital in Srinagar has marked the beginning of medical tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Equipped with all advanced medical facilities, the new state-of-the-art hospital aims to strengthen government’s initiative of ensuring quality healthcare accessible to the people of J&K.
(We got this information in a press release).