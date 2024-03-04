Amar Ujala introduces AI anchor 'Srishti', revolutionising journalism with tech

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Despite technological advancements, it remains a reliable beacon of journalism, ensuring its essence remains relevant.
Amar Ujala, a media organisation, has surpassed conventional norms by introducing AI Anchor Srishti. Launched by the chief guest, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, during the 'Amar Ujala Samvaad Uttar Pradesh' event in Lucknow. This AI anchor marks a significant leap in the realm of journalism and technology.
Amar Ujala's step to embrace artificial intelligence sets a new standard in the industry. While the world was racing towards AI, the media giant took the lead by integrating AI technology into its news delivery system as early as October 2022. With AI Anchor Srishti, Amar Ujala is not only embracing the latest in artificial intelligence but also revolutionising the way news is presented to the audience
The launch event, graced by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, symbolises the convergence of tradition and innovation. As AI reshapes the landscape of technology, Amar Ujala remains steadfast in upholding the principles of journalism.
While the style of presenting news undergoes transformation, the core values of journalism remain unwavering.
Amar Ujala has launched this new AI anchor Srishti in collaboration with ‘Just Baat’, a company working in the field of Generative AI. With AI Anchor Srishti, Amar Ujala assures its audience of a blend of technology and journalistic ethics. The legacy of fearless and unbiased reporting, upheld for 75 years, remains sacrosanct.
As Amar Ujala embraces the future with AI Anchor Srishti, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering news with integrity and authenticity. The advent of AI in journalism heralds a new era of innovation, promising an engaging news experience for readers. Amidst technological advancements, Amar Ujala stands as a beacon of trust and reliability, ensuring that the essence of journalism endures through the sands of time.
Stay connected with Amar Ujala as they embark on this transformative journey, where tradition meets innovation, and the future of journalism unfolds with AI Anchor Srishti leading the way.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.