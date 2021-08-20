Amar Ujala launches the second edition of Hindi Hain Hum

The campaign received more than 1 million views.
After a significant success of award-winning campaign last year, Amar Ujala has launched the second edition of their resoundingly successful campaign – Hindi Hain Hum. Amar Ujala, being a leading Hindi newspaper, has taken this initiative to restore the glory and pride of the Hindi language and restore and re-energise its essence, highlighting the high cultural, literary, practical and everyday value that it holds in our lives and in our territory.
This high decibel campaign was launched last year, targeting all age cohorts for both B2B and B2C audiences at National and International level. A very high participation reflected the interest generated amongst the audience, achieving the overall objective of the campaign. We had received close to 20,000 videos making it one of the most engaging initiatives. Over 100 dialogue series with local, national and international influencers and readers were conducted across India. The campaign received more than 1 million views. Additionally, two Bollywood artists dialogue series was also conducted for promoting the language, garnering high response.
The campaign is running across India and the audience can engage with the below activities to be a part of Hindi Hain Hum:
A. Short Film Making Competition- We have introduced ‘Short Film Making Competition’ this year for all, wherein they share a 2 minutes film based on their love for Hindi language, portraying its essence and beauty.
The best film shall be awarded with a cash prize of INR 5 Lakhs and other best 5 films will be awarded with INR 1 Lakh each.
B. 30 Seconds Video Submission- Audience can submit a 30 seconds video in Hindi of them either reciting a poem, sing their favourite song, read from their most loved book, an article from the newspaper or a stand-up comedy.
Winners will be announced on weekly basis and awarded with cash prizes.
The deadline for the submissions of entries for both activities is 10th September 2021.
