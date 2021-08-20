Amar Ujala launches the second edition of Hindi Hain Hum

The best film shall be awarded with a cash prize of INR 5 Lakhs and other best 5 films will be awarded with INR 1 Lakh each.

B. 30 Seconds Video Submission- Audience can submit a 30 seconds video in Hindi of them either reciting a poem, sing their favourite song, read from their most loved book, an article from the newspaper or a stand-up comedy.

Winners will be announced on weekly basis and awarded with cash prizes.

The deadline for the submissions of entries for both activities is 10th September 2021.