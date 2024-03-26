The Battle For Change: Amar Ujala ‘Satta Ka Sangram’ presented By Kuhl Stylish Fans Flag-Off ceremony begins

Amar Ujala, a media house, is gearing up for 'Satta Ka Sangram', an initiative dedicated to covering the upcoming general elections of 2024. This ambitious drive, spearheaded by amarujala.com, aims to delve into every significant aspect of the election and foster awareness among its vast readership. 'Satta Ka Sangram' stands as the pinnacle of Amar Ujala's election ground coverage campaign, a flagship endeavour that has diligently documented every major election for years. Notably, the recently concluded state elections received comprehensive coverage under the umbrella of its previous 'Satta Ka Sangram' campaign.