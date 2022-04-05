Amazon adds NammaFlix to Prime Video Channels

In the past few years, Prime Video has made rapid strides to expand its library of Kannada content, offering blockbuster films like K.G.F: Chapter 1, Roberrt, Yuvarathnaa, Kotigobba 3 and more on the service. The addition of NammaFlix to Prime Video Channels will greatly increase the choice of Kannada content available to viewers in India. NammaFlix’s library of movies, shows and more will now be available with an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels on Amazon Prime Video, alongside customers’ favourite Kannada movies on Amazon Prime Video like Rathnan Prapancha, Ikkat, Family Pack, One Cut Two Cut, Law, French Biryani, Mahapurusha and more, without having the need to toggle from app to app. Besides NammaFlix, customers can also opt for add-on subscriptions of other Channels like hayu, discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV.