Amazon adds NammaFlix to Prime Video Channels

NammaFlix, Kannada Video Streaming Service, offers a curated library of the latest and classic films, TV shows and short films.
Amazon Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub, is bringing the best of Kannada content for its viewers with NammaFlix, India’s first and exclusive Kannada video streaming service. Since a successful launch last year, Prime Video Channels has expanded the selection of Channels rapidly to offer customers in India the best of entertainment all at one destination – Prime Video app and website. Available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription, NammaFlix is the 10th Channel to launch on Prime Video Channels and offers an extensive array of the most popular Kannada language content, from movies and TV shows to short films across genres.
NammaFlix provides users an enriching library comprising the latest Kannada blockbuster movies like ‘Pathibeku.com’, ‘1980’, ‘Inithi Nimma Bhaira’, old classics like ‘Premaloka’, ‘Kaviratna Kalidasa’, 'Naagarahavu’, shows like ‘Naa Kanda Rajakumar’, ‘Naa Kanda Puttanna Kanagal’ in addition to short films. NammaFlix’s content library will be available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription at an exciting introductory price of Rs. 299/year.
In the past few years, Prime Video has made rapid strides to expand its library of Kannada content, offering blockbuster films like K.G.F: Chapter 1, Roberrt, Yuvarathnaa, Kotigobba 3 and more on the service. The addition of NammaFlix to Prime Video Channels will greatly increase the choice of Kannada content available to viewers in India. NammaFlix’s library of movies, shows and more will now be available with an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels on Amazon Prime Video, alongside customers’ favourite Kannada movies on Amazon Prime Video like Rathnan Prapancha, Ikkat, Family Pack, One Cut Two Cut, Law, French Biryani, Mahapurusha and more, without having the need to toggle from app to app. Besides NammaFlix, customers can also opt for add-on subscriptions of other Channels like hayu, discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV.
“At Prime Video we have worked hard to bring the best of local stories to consumers across the country, expanding the linguistic palette of the Indian video viewing customer. Over the years, we have seen an increasing appreciation for Kannada content, with viewers across the country loving Kannada films on our service,” said Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & Sports, Amazon Prime Video India. “We are now delighted to add NammaFlix to Prime Video Channels, so that customers who enjoy Kannada stories can watch more of what they love. We are certain that Prime Members across the country will value the easy access with add-on subscriptions to NammaFlix’s library that offers Kannada content across genres and formats.”
Commenting on the launch, Vijay Prakash, CEO, NammaFlix said, “Over the years, Kannada entertainment industry has evolved to offer path-breaking stories that have won the hearts of millions. Through our collaboration with Prime Video Channels, we believe that consumers from across the length and breadth of the country will have easy access to discover and watch some the most popular, local Kannada stories.”
Prime Video Channels benefits for Prime members include:
No hassle login & billing: Customers do not have to juggle between multiple usernames, passwords and billing due dates. With Prime Video Channels, all premium content subscriptions are managed within a single destination – Prime Video apps and website.
More time watching, less time deciding: Customers won’t have to spend time toggling between their favorite services to discover what’s new and popular. With Prime Video Channels they can browse in one place, search across all their premium subscription and get personalized recommendations. All of this without ever having to leave the Prime Video app or website.
Enjoy your favorite features, no matter which service: Customers can enjoy IMDb’s X-Ray feature and a single consolidated watch list and download library for offline viewing. Subscribers can also manage data consumption and much more across all their premium channel subscriptions.
More Choice: With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can access thousands of additional titles across 10 OTT services, including NammaFlix.
(We got this information in a press release).