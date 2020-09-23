Amazon makes Prime more accessible for customers

JioPostPaid Plus users can now avail 1-year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost
Understanding the customers need for a unique shopping & entertainment experience, Amazon and Jio, today announced their association which will bring Amazon Prime benefits to eligible Jio Postpaid Plus users at no extra cost. Customers who enroll on the recently launched JioPostPaid Plus will get one year of Amazon Prime membership (worth INR 999) at no additional cost. JioPostPaid Plus plans are available starting at INR 399 and offer a range of benefits. Existing Jio Postpaid customers can also upgrade to the new plans and enjoy Amazon Prime membership benefits.
Amazon Prime offers members many benefits which includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to 60 million songs, ad-free with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 1,000 books; magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more.
Commenting on this partnership, Akshay Sahi, director and head of Prime, Amazon India, said, “With this unique partnership, we are excited to make Prime even more accessible to customers by leveraging JioPostPaid Plus wide network of users. The annual membership will allow JioPostPaid Plus users discover the best of shopping, savings, entertainment making the lives of customers more convenient and fun.”
“At Prime Video we are relentless in our pursuit of creating and curating the best entertainment experience for our customers. A growing, connected and often mobile first young population that is hungry for world class entertainment, makes India one of the most exciting streaming countries in the world,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country GM, Amazon Prime Video India. “The association with Jio will enable a wider set of Indian customer’s easy access to Prime Video’s extensive library across 10 languages – from super-hit Amazon Originals such as Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Four More Shots Please! and The Boys, to direct-to-digital launches of highly-anticipated films like Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo, V and Soorarai Pottru.”
Commenting on this partnership, Sunil Dutt, president, Reliance Jio, said, “Jio is committed to provide world class digital services to our customers, at the most affordable price. The launch of JioPostpaid Plus is yet another step in reinforcing Jio’s customer obsession and our efforts to transform the postpaid service segment. This partnership with Amazon, enables access to exclusive content, shopping and other benefits of Amazon services at no additional cost.”