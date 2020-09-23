Amazon makes Prime more accessible for customers

“At Prime Video we are relentless in our pursuit of creating and curating the best entertainment experience for our customers. A growing, connected and often mobile first young population that is hungry for world class entertainment, makes India one of the most exciting streaming countries in the world,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country GM, Amazon Prime Video India. “The association with Jio will enable a wider set of Indian customer’s easy access to Prime Video’s extensive library across 10 languages – from super-hit Amazon Originals such as Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Four More Shots Please! and The Boys, to direct-to-digital launches of highly-anticipated films like Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo, V and Soorarai Pottru.”