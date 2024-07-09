Amazon miniTV expands its content library with a slate of international shows in July

Delve into the secrets of traditional Chinese medicine, and explore the complexities of life, family, and health with Gen Z, or sign up for a backstage pass into the high-stakes world of the music industry with Almost Famous, showcasing the unrelenting passion and grit of aspiring artists amidst a budding love story. My Deskmate offers a delightful journey back to the innocence and camaraderie of school days, highlighting the romance between an idol and his fan girl. Girlfriend explores the quirky love life of a woman hired to pretend she has a crush on a CEO, only for it to become her reality. Lastly, Still 17 presents a tale of the rediscovery and resilience of a woman who awakens from a coma finding herself emotionally stuck in her teenage years and navigating adulthood with a newfound perspective.