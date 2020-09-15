AMFI signs Cricket Players to create awareness about Mutual Funds amongst youth, 1st time investors

Signs on 4 more cricket players in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, & Shreyas Iyer, in addition to Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni & Mithali Raj.
Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) today announced that it has signed on four more cricket stars in Mr. Rohit Sharma, Mr. Shikhar Dhawan, Mr. Jasprit Bumrah and Mr Shreyas Iyer for their 'Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' campaign to help create awareness amongst the youth and first time Mutual Fund Investors. This would be in addition to the earlier announced association with cricket icons, Mr Sachin Tendulkar, Mr M S Dhoni and Ms Mithali Raj.
AMFI’s comprehensive engagement with Cricketing icons and younger players would help in communicating the importance of longer term investing through mutual funds for Retirement, investing in Mutual Funds through low-cost ETF route, mentoring investors about tracking Mutual Fund performance on mutualfundssahihai.com & also risks associated with investing in Mutual Funds.
AMFI would also be the Associate Sponsor to the Indian Premier League 2020 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar which is scheduled to start from September 19, 2020 in UAE.
Speaking on the occasion, Nilesh Shah, Chairman, AMFI said: ‘’AMFI’s association with young cricketers along with the cricketing icons and cricket as a sport, which is more of a passion for all Indians, would help us build immediate connect with masses. The campaign is a refresher, demystifying mutual funds, especially creating awareness about Mutual Funds to a younger and newer set of investors across the country, and also help putting in perspective, the importance and utility of mutual funds for longer term wealth creation.”
N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI added: "AMFI’s association with Cricketers would help bring out strong parallels between techniques in Cricket sport and goal-based Investment discipline. Starting early and sticking around, staying invested for longer term, accumulation at steady pace leading to larger returns and seeking expert advice, would certainly help in longer term wealth creation, paying rich dividends over time, like it would help win cricket matches.”
“On behalf of the Mutual Fund Industry, we at AMFI appreciate SEBI’s gesture for taking a considerate view on allowing the engagement of celebrities, at the Industry level,” Mr Venkatesh added.
The TV Advertisements:
On overnight funds, Sachin and Mithali are seen counselling a newbie cricketer about how this category of debt schemes are a good starting point for first time investors, before they progress into investing in other categories of mutual fund schemes.
On mutual funds for Retirement planning, Dhoni is seen reminding his friends on how he has, for long, been using Mutual Fund asset class to build his own retirement corpus.
On the Direct Plan, Bumrah is seen advocating investment into Mutual Fund schemes through the direct plan. However, Bumrah issues a cautionary note, that one must have enough knowledge and understanding of mutual funds before choosing the direct plan.
On Mutual Funds associated Risk, Sachin is seen counselling budding cricketer’s Mother who is concerned about the risk of her son getting injured, since she thinks her son may not be prepared to face a fast bowler. Giving her an apt analogy, Sachin counsels her stating, like she understands the risk while investing in Mutual Funds, like wise be it cricket, one should be prepared to take risk.
On low-cost diversified structure of ETFs, Shikhar Dhawan prods his friend that instead of investing in equity shares of individual companies, , it is always better to invest in low cost ETFs which not only helps in diversifying risk, but allows one to invest and even trade in a basket of multiple companies.
On performance aspect of Mutual Funds, Rohit counsels Shreyas to check out mutualfundssahihai.com for checking the performance of the mutual fund schemes he has invested in, just like he would check out performance of players while selecting the team for their football video game.
(We got this information in a press release).