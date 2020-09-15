AMFI signs Cricket Players to create awareness about Mutual Funds amongst youth, 1st time investors

“On behalf of the Mutual Fund Industry, we at AMFI appreciate SEBI’s gesture for taking a considerate view on allowing the engagement of celebrities, at the Industry level,” Mr Venkatesh added.

The TV Advertisements:

On overnight funds, Sachin and Mithali are seen counselling a newbie cricketer about how this category of debt schemes are a good starting point for first time investors, before they progress into investing in other categories of mutual fund schemes.

On mutual funds for Retirement planning, Dhoni is seen reminding his friends on how he has, for long, been using Mutual Fund asset class to build his own retirement corpus.

On the Direct Plan, Bumrah is seen advocating investment into Mutual Fund schemes through the direct plan. However, Bumrah issues a cautionary note, that one must have enough knowledge and understanding of mutual funds before choosing the direct plan.

On Mutual Funds associated Risk, Sachin is seen counselling budding cricketer’s Mother who is concerned about the risk of her son getting injured, since she thinks her son may not be prepared to face a fast bowler. Giving her an apt analogy, Sachin counsels her stating, like she understands the risk while investing in Mutual Funds, like wise be it cricket, one should be prepared to take risk.

On low-cost diversified structure of ETFs, Shikhar Dhawan prods his friend that instead of investing in equity shares of individual companies, , it is always better to invest in low cost ETFs which not only helps in diversifying risk, but allows one to invest and even trade in a basket of multiple companies.

On performance aspect of Mutual Funds, Rohit counsels Shreyas to check out mutualfundssahihai.com for checking the performance of the mutual fund schemes he has invested in, just like he would check out performance of players while selecting the team for their football video game.