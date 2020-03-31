Amid the lockdown, celebrate the festival of Ram Navmi with News18 India

With the country in a state of total lockdown on account of the COVID-19 outbreak, News18 India has planned a special treat for its viewers to keep them positively engaged, entertained and well informed, helping them celebrate the auspicious festival of Navratri from their homes.
As the nation gears up for Ram Navami, News18 India has lined up special programming ‘Shri Ram Yatra’. The programming will take the viewers on an enthralling journey of Lord Rama's life, recalling the legends and tales associated with the epic Ramayana.
Anchored by Kishore Ajwani, managing editor, News18 India, the channel will bring stories from Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, historical sites like Chitrakoot, the first stop during his exile; from Panchavat in Nashiki, where Sita was abducted, and Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka, where Sita was kept captive.
