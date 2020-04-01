Amit Lall, now to steer partnerships at DigitalKites as Sr. Vice President

Amit is an industry veteran with around two decades of experience in the advertising industry. He was at the forefront of developing and executing the digital advertising strategies for several global brands such as Beiersdorf, Daimler, Sony Pictures, Parle Agro, Hyatt, Bunge, Qantas, TransUnion Cibil, Snapchat, Bumble, Hasbro, J&J and many others. In his earlier role with OMD as Vice President - Digital, his work brought him and his team multiple accolades both nationally & internationally, such as James Burke Award, FOMA, Mobile Agency of the Year & Best Mobile Marketing Agency 2016, etc.