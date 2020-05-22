Amitabh Shah’s Yuva Unstoppable reaches out to rehabilitated youth and sex workers amid COVID-19 crisis

“As a responsible non-profit organization upholding the cause of uplifting the poor and needful, we have been trying to respond to the ongoing crisis according to the need of the hour. We have been expanding our reach with each passing day not just in terms of the number of beneficiaries or geographic locations, but also in terms of the kinds of relief measures. From family essential kits consisting of basic grocery items to preventive kits and from food packets to personal protection equipment, we are determined to support the less-privileged and front-line warriors in every way possible”, says Amitabh Shah, founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of Yuva Unstoppable.