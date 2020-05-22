Amitabh Shah’s Yuva Unstoppable reaches out to rehabilitated youth and sex workers amid COVID-19 crisis

Yuva Unstoppable extends a helping hand to the sex workers and rehabilitated youth of New Delhi.
As various marginalized communities continue to reel under the effects of nationwide lockdown, country’s well-known NGO Yuva Unstoppable extends a helping hand to the sex workers and rehabilitated youth of New Delhi.
Yuva Unstoppable was incepted in 2005 by Amitabh Shah with a mission to spread kindness and empower the less-served sections of the society. Since outbreak of the pandemic in India, Yuva Unstoppable has supported thousands from vulnerable populations and front-line workers through hygiene and dry ration kits. On the whole, Yuva Unstoppable has distributed close to 25,000 ration kits to families of daily wagers and migrant laborers benefiting about a 100,000 people. Additionally, 40,000 hygiene kits were distributed to police personnel under their ‘Unstoppable Police Project’ and 5000+ PPE kits to doctors and paramedical staff across India. Their fight against the global pandemic continues.
“As a responsible non-profit organization upholding the cause of uplifting the poor and needful, we have been trying to respond to the ongoing crisis according to the need of the hour. We have been expanding our reach with each passing day not just in terms of the number of beneficiaries or geographic locations, but also in terms of the kinds of relief measures. From family essential kits consisting of basic grocery items to preventive kits and from food packets to personal protection equipment, we are determined to support the less-privileged and front-line warriors in every way possible”, says Amitabh Shah, founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of Yuva Unstoppable.
The fear of contracting the deadly Corona Virus has dealt a big blow to the livelihood of sex workers. Reportedly, more than 50 percent of them have fled to their hometowns from Delhi after facing difficulty in procuring even the basics like food and hygiene essentials. In addition to addressing the needs of this section, Yuva Unstoppable also joined hands with Delhi Commission of Child Rights Protection (DCPCR) to reduce crime rates triggered by hunger and poverty among the rehabilitated youth in the capital city.
In its efforts towards alleviating the sufferings of such at-risk population, Amitabh Shah and Yuva Unstoppable were supported by many Samaritans, Delhi Police, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and Karwaan Mission - a group of young, passion driven volunteers committed to bring about social change. All the activities from procurement of kits to distribution were undertaken while adhering to the prescribed norms of social distancing and personal protection. The dedicated team of Yuva Unstoppable also braved the unexpected extreme weather conditions – wind storm and rains in Delhi - in order to make lives a little better for these people in need.
“We are thankful to Yuva Unstoppable and all its kind souls for thinking about us and reaching out to us in these unfortunate times. Since the outbreak of this global pandemic, we have lost all our customers. We are very afraid and uncertain about our future and the present only seems to get worse day by day. But Amitabh Shah and his NGO came to us as a helping hand of God and we are glad about it”, shared a relieved beneficiary from Delhi’s Kamla Market upon receiving aid from Yuva Unstoppable.
(We got this information from a press release.)