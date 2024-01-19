Ampere's new electric scooter to cover the entire length of India

Starting on January 16, 2024, the vehicle will travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 45 days.
Ampere's new electric scooter- coined as the Nex Big Thing from Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton has embarked on a 5,100+ kilometre journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Starting from Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir on January 16, 2023, this odyssey will highlight the electric scooter's power, performance, and style. Over 45 days, the vehicle will journey across the entire length of the country, navigating various terrains and making stops in numerous prominent towns and cities along the route.
Ampere's Nex Big thing is a revolution on wheels. Designed with innovation and sustainability at its core, it democratises style and speed for everyone, making it a modern yet familiar, high-performance, family-oriented vehicle. The scooter's cutting-edge features are categorised into Nex.IO (the brain–cluster and software) and Nex.Armor (the brawn – frame, motor, battery, design).
Inspired by the Arctic Tern, a bird known to travel the circumference of the Earth interestingly passing over Kanyakumari, and infused with Indian design elements, the scooter embodies a unique blend of modern aesthetics and rich heritage.
The journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari celebrates India's diversity and vibrancy. It navigates the vast tapestry of the nation's cultures, terrains, and culinary traditions, each reflecting a symbiotic relationship.
Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Behl, CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, "The Nex Big Thing by Ampere is a revolutionary vehicle, not just about transportation; it is about reimagining mobility for a sustainable future. As it embarks on this epic journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the scooter will conquer challenging terrains and connect with the essence of what it means to be Indian."
This marks a new chapter in Greaves Cotton's 164-year rich legacy of engineering excellence and Ampere's 15 years of EV manufacturing leadership. With a pan-India network, GEMPL is poised to revolutionise the electric scooter ecosystem with Ampere's Nex Big Thing.
(We got this information in a press release.)