Amway India unites consumers on International Yoga Day through a virtual health and wellness festival

Commenting on the initiative, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “The world is facing one of the greatest challenges toward health and wellbeing today. At Amway, we strongly believe that smart healthcare provides unparalleled value to human life. While yoga embodies unity of mind and body, we also need to focus on nutrition since, we are what we eat. As Prime Minister Modi has emphasized yoga is a means to both fitness and wellness and a symbol of universal aspiration for health and wellbeing, hence making it even more relevant for healthy living today. For centuries, Indian traditional herbs have been known for their physiological benefits. Hence firming up our commitment to Indian consumers, the new Nutrilite Traditional Herbs range which includes Nutrilite Tulsi, Nutrilite Brahmi; Nutrilite Ashwagandha; Nutrilite Vasaka, Mulethi & Surasa; Nutrilite Amalaki, Vibhitaki & Haritaki; Nutrilite Madhunashini, Shunti & Twak. They support immunity, mental agility, digestion, vitality, glucose and respiratory health respectively. The range brings The Best of Nature, the Best of Science with the Best of Indian Traditional Wisdom, offering assured level of Purity, Safety and Potency of herbs.”