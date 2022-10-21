An esports startup shows how wiping your entire social page can win millions of users!

Recently, an esports fantasy platform, FanClash, launched a disruptive rebranding campaign that left the esports audience spellbound! To build anticipation around its new branding/logo launch, this rapidly growing firm staged a complete disappearance from social media. The brand strategically wiped out all its social media pages, which left fans and esports veterans such as by Animesh "Thug" Agarwal – Director, 8bit; Shiva Nandy – Founder & CEO, SkyEsports speculating about the next move. As intrigue kept building, snippets of information about the brand launch were revealed through some of the most celebrated esports influencers such as Roxx, V3nom, Rakazone, Xyaa. This was followed by a grand reveal of FanClash’s new logo, new cyber-punk inspired mascot Ne.0N and refreshed UI/website through an exciting livestream moderated by industry stalwarts. The brand also introduced the FanClan, an army of influencers that Fanclash has partnered with to create exciting content and fan engagement opportunities for the community.