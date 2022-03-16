An Insightful Gulp Into The Gen Z Reality

The truly groundbreaking aspect of the report is its methodology- as it used spoken word as the medium through which to gauge culture. The report deeply analysed 1605 spoken word pieces received through National Story Slam- India’s largest storytelling tournament and Spoken- one of the world’s largest storytelling festivals festival that becomes a hotspot for cultural conversation of all things relevant to today’s generation As Snigda Bose, who curated the insights and lead the research said- “In this report, we have tried to capture these raw and intimate emotions lying beneath the stories and poetry submitted at Kommune in the last few years.” A thematic analysis was then conducted to glean insights that formed the basis of the questions that were sent out to a stratified sample. More than 2000+ people across tier 1 cities in India between the age group of 18-24 (adult Gen Z) spilled the tea on their lives. What’s particularly interesting is that these insights have been contextualised by real-world events and other external research , making this data significantly more useful and informative. In true Kommune spirit, each insight comes with a heartfelt quote, and some really quirky, avant-garde design making this report a treat to read. As Pranika Borkar, project director and VP at Kommune said “The idea was to make data not boring but more importantly accessible. This is a report made for you and me. It’s mobile-first, a vertical scroll-through, written in everyday Instagram-friendly language and pretty enough that you would heart it on pinterest.”