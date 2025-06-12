Ananda Vikatan announces 2024 edition of Vikatan Cinema Awards

Ananda Vikatan has announced the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2024, scheduled for June 13, 2025, in Chennai, to recognise key contributors to Tamil cinema.

Vikatan has had a long-standing association with Tamil cinema, with its film reviews and rating system considered benchmarks. The awards focus on artistic merit, emerging talent, and notable performances beyond box office success.

The upcoming Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards will continue to recognise both on-screen and behind-the-scenes contributors in Tamil cinema, including newcomers, veterans, music composers, and production designers. All nominees in the New Director category will be invited on stage, not just the winner. The organisers stated that the awards aim to honour both excellence and the evolving nature of the industry, reflecting Vikatan’s long-standing association with Tamil cinema.

This Year’s Honourees include:

S.S. Vasan Award: S.P. Muthuraman

Best Film: Kottukkaali – Sivakarthikeyan Productions

Best Director: Mari Selvaraj (Vaazhai)

Best Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Viduthalai Part 2 & Maharaja)

Best Actress: Sai Pallavi (Amaran)

Best Web Series: Thalaimai Seyalagam – Directed by Vasanthabalan, Produced by Radaan Mediaworks

Best Debut Director: Tamilarasan Pachamuthu (Labbar Pandhu)

Best Entertainer (Performer): Karthi (Meiyyazhagan)

Best Entertainer (Film): Aranmanai 4 – Directed by Sundar C

The awards cover categories such as Best Story, Dialogue, Costume Design, Background Score, Animation, and Best Film Crew, highlighting areas often overlooked.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.