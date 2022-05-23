Anandabazar.com presents Bochhorer Best 2021 Awards

The awards felicitate the contributions of people from the state of West Bengal who have contributed to their niche and brought renown to the society.
Bochhorer Best 2021 awards was graced by the who’s who of the Bengali film, television and political fraternity, all special invitees of Editor Emeritus of the ABP Group, Aveek Sarkar.
The second edition of the prestigious award ceremony was held on the 22nd of April 2022 at the ITC Royal Bengal's Bengal Stateroom. The awards felicitate the contributions of people from the state of West Bengal who have contributed to their niche and brought renown to the society. The Awards at the Anandabazar.com event were presented by Shalimar’s Enriched Coconut Hair Oil and powered by CESC.
The Bochhorer Best Ekadosh (‘Year’s Best Eleven’) felicitated at the event were:
• Photographer and visual artist, Soham Gupta;
• Scientist Partha Mazumdar;
• Restaurateur Anjan Chatterjee;
• Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum,
• Actress Priyanka Basu;
• Actress Madhumita Sarkar;
• Cricketer Jhulon Goswami;
• Managing director of Ericsson Global Services India, Amitabha Ray;
• Actress Susmita Chatterjee;
• Actor and singer Anirban Bhattacharya and
• Policeman and social worker, Sukumar Upadhyay.
The event was graced by eminent personalities from the fields of business, politics and showbiz - Harsh Neotia, Chandrsa Shekhar Ghosh, Mahua Moitra, Mohd. Salim, Prasenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Raima Sen, Manoj Tiwari, Arindam Sil and Srijit Mukherji among many others.
Prasenjit Chatterjee, Raima Sen & Anirban Chakraborty with last year’s winner Ditipriya Roy and this year’s Susmita Chatterjee
In his opening address, setting the tone for the future of digital media, Mr Aveek Sarkar said “We are not bound by any heritage. We are not a legacy media. Heritage means bound by past…. In this world, those brooding over heritage are lagging behind…. In a way, all online initiatives are new, a new venture and we are no different.”
The event was further cause for celebration as the ABP Group celebrates its centenary this year as well.
The Bochhorer Best awards were sponsored by ABP Weddings, AMRI Hospitals, Dollar, Ananda Publishers, Great Eastern Retail and B.C.Sen Jewellers.
Anandabazar.com is a flagship Bengali news portal which engages millions of users from Bengal and the rest of the world with news and views on a daily basis. With over 11 million users and 115 million page views, it is one of the biggest influences on users from across Eastern India. Bochhorer Best is a leading event of the brand, and is celebrated every year.
