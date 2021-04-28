ANAROCK joins hands with The Think Tank Creative Agency

Appoints TTTE Founder & CEO Abhishek Mazumder as Sr. VP & Head – ANAROCK Creative Agency (ACA).
ANAROCK Creative Agency, the creative wing of leading independent property consultancy ANAROCK, today announced that it has joined hands with Mumbai-based content, creative, experiential and marketing strategy agency The Think Tank (ttte.agency). Its founder & CEO Abhishek Mazumder has been appointed as Sr. VP & Head – ANAROCK Creative Agency, and the entire core team has joined ANAROCK Creative Agency.
This move further strengthens the marketing services offerings of ANAROCK, the largest tech-driven residential real estate advisory company in India. Amplifying ANAROCK’s marketing strategy services, already provided across 400+ exclusive residential project mandates, this move will deliver sharp, clutter-breaking and impactful creative services to developer clients.
The TTTE brand is an industry byword for impactful creative concepts and marketing strategies. It has almost a decade of experience in delivering creative and experiential marketing services to branded real estate clients such as Tata Housing, Kanakia Group, Ajmera Realty, Kolte-Patil Developers, and Piramal Realty, among others.
Anuj Puri, chairman - ANAROCK Group says, “Combining TTTE’s capabilities with ANAROCK Creative Agency's established creative digital marketing firepower creates a formidable creative entity which provides real estate players with a 360-degree, pedigreed brand marketing experience."
"The combined prowess of two companies specialized in creative services for real estate players delivers the right services bouquet at exactly the right time,” says Rahul Phondge, Chief Business Officer, ANAROCK Group. “Almost counter-intuitively, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for residential properties - however, market competition has never been more aggressive. We now offer state-of-the-art creative services supported by high-grade digital marketing as the key differentiator."
“I am excited to join ANAROCK’s leadership team on the journey of real estate marketing excellence,” says Abhishek Mazumder, senior VP & head - ANAROCK Creative Agency. “My team and I have invested a lot in making TTTE the go-to agency for real estate players. ANAROCK gives us a national platform to provide unified, cost-optimized creative services which eliminate the need for managing multiple digital marketing and creative services providers.”
Abhishek Mazumder and the newly assimilated TTTE team are already hard at work on existing mandates of ANAROCK Creative Agency, and several e-meetings with real estate industry leaders are lined up in the immediate future.