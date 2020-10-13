Animation character Chhota Bheem now brings personalized video messages through Gonuts

Commenting on the partnership Joji George, co-founder, Gonuts said that “We are extremely delighted to partner with Green Gold Animation. Gonuts is Asia’s most aspirational and influential platform for celebrity commerce. An area we saw a huge lacuna was animation, which brings joy to kids for celebrating their special moments. Partnership with Green Gold Animation further reinforces our commitment towards making occasions special/memorable for our customers across every strata of society. Chhota Bheem is a character that is a unicorn out of India and is loved by kids and parents both which is why Gonuts wooed Chhota Bheem to be amongst the home to the stars.”