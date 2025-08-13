Anupam Kher marks his radio debut with new show 'Aha Zindagi' on MY FM

MY FM will air stories sharing life lessons about hope, resilience, courage, and moving forward, narrated by actor Anupam Kher. Anupam Kher has worked in over 540 films and 100 plays in a career spanning more than 40 years, including films like Saaransh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, A Wednesday, Special 26, and The Kashmir Files. He has also worked in Hollywood films such as Silver Linings Playbook, Hotel Mumbai, and The Big Sick.



He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (USA) and has served as the president of institutions like the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the National School of Drama (NSD).

Now for the first time, Anupam Kher is entering the world of Radio with his new show, Aha Zindagi, where he will share inspiring stories about life’s ups and downs, struggles, dreams and success.



Talking to MY FM, Anupam Kher said, “This is my first radio show and I am extremely excited about it. I believe stories have the power to change a person’s thinking and make them stronger. In Aha Zindagi, I am bringing new stories that will surely touch your heart and offer a new perspective of life.”

Tune in to MY FM every Mon to Sat from 10 am to listen to Aha Zindagi.

