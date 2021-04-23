APIS India launches digital campaign during Ramadan

APIS India, India’s one of the leading FMCG brands has launched a digital video campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. This digital campaign resonates with the theme of Ramadan, keeping intact the emotional aspects associated to it. The philosophy behind this campaign is that Ramadan brings family and friends together, and strengthens the bonds of kinship and brother/sisterhood. Part of that bond is built when you share food together. Sharing not only increases the blessing in your food, but also makes you realize how little you can be satisfied with.