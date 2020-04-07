Brand Klub Ahmedabad, a club of and for like-minded individuals involved in the various facets of advertising and marketing communication. The mission of the club is to create forums and events to help its members improve their professional competencies thereby raising the standards of advertising in the state.
Looking into the situation of complete lockdown & for the individuals who wish to involve themselves into some effective & creative contributions to the society they live in Brand Klub Ahmedabad has come out with a campaign Apne andar ke creative keede ko jagao! which urges all individuals, institutes & organisation to contribute their social cause communication in the form of e-posters/e-print ads with their creative messages to help fight against this virus-corona.
Brand Klub Ahmedabad gives you a chance to raise awareness to fight against this pandemic, while you are locked in your homes for the good times ahead.
You get a chance to contribute in your own way while being in the motivating company of your family & loved ones.
You need create e-print ad/s in English / Hindi or Gujarati with compelling & inspiring social messages against Corona.
Post the soft copy on the Brand Klub Ahmedabad social media public group page https://bit.ly/39gqKUz
Let’s see how viral it goes:
Do mention your name / organization you belong with a #kuchachhacorona
It’s not a competition but it’s a matter of intellectual and social contribution.
There is no limit to number of ads you can submit Last Date of Submission: 14th April,2020
[However faster ,the better ]
To acknowledge your contribution we promise to provide each one of you with the coveted certificate of appreciation-online / soft copy.
“We believe communication plays an inevitable role in motivating people to do the right thing at the time of crises. This creative initiative of Brand Klub shall inspire people to communicate from the bottom of their hearts, contribute intellect & make some involved difference for the society” Says Sanjay Chakraborty, founder member, Brand Klub Ahmedabad
