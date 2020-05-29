Applause Entertainment signs multi-show deal with SonyLIV

Speaking about the partnership, Danish Khan, business head - Sony Entertainment Television, Studio Next & Digital Business, said: “Sony LIV plans to acquire and retain its premium subscribers through a robust line up of Original Content – content that is cerebral and relevant and brings a sense of authenticity, drama and storytelling. We are collaborating with the best story tellers in the industry. Applause Entertainment is one of the most prolific creators of premium series and we are extremely happy to partner with them. We are confident that these shows will entertain & engage the varied audience segments of SonyLIV.”