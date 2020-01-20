Approach Entertainment forays into branded content space, signs an auto major

Sonu Tyagi is a noted writer, advertising film director and producer based in Mumbai. He has been associated with Bollywood in various capacities in production, creative, direction, marketing and line productions. Sonu Tyagi did courses in Journalism, Advertising Management and Film Making after graduation in Psychology and found his own company at a very young age. Before venturing out in the Film world, he had stints with top advertising agencies in India as a copywriter and account executive. He has been writing and directing Advertising Films for the last 6 years. Sonu Tyagi also bagged “The Bizz India 2010 Award” given by the World Confederation of Business.