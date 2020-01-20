Approach Entertainment forays into branded content space, signs an auto major

Award winning Films Productions and Celebrity Management Company, Approach Entertainment is foraying into branded content with a specialized production unit focusing on growing branded content segments. The company has recently signed an auto major for a branded content digital video with a standup comedian.
The fast growing films productions house in Mumbai is also building up its capabilities in digital marketing and content distribution apart from production.
Approach Entertainment is a Full Fledged Films Productions, Celebrity Management, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events and Entertainment Marketing firm with its offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Goa and Jalandhar.
Approach Entertainment Branded content division is being launched with the objective to offer integrated services in Branded entertainment production. The company will offer entire production and distribution services to engage the audience in an entertaining way and delivering the brand message at the same time. Approach Entertainment Branded content division will be headed by Writer, Director and Producer Sonu Tyagi.
Sonu Tyagi is a noted writer, advertising film director and producer based in Mumbai. He has been associated with Bollywood in various capacities in production, creative, direction, marketing and line productions. Sonu Tyagi did courses in Journalism, Advertising Management and Film Making after graduation in Psychology and found his own company at a very young age. Before venturing out in the Film world, he had stints with top advertising agencies in India as a copywriter and account executive. He has been writing and directing Advertising Films for the last 6 years. Sonu Tyagi also bagged “The Bizz India 2010 Award” given by the World Confederation of Business.
Sonu Tyagi says “Approach Entertainment branded content division will offer Integrated services in Branded entertainment. Our branded entertainment production unit will be working on new ideas and scripts focusing on brands message and delivering it the audience in an entertaining format. We will have in-house capabilities in promoting the content to make it viral.”
Approach Entertainment is an Award-winning Films Productions and Celebrity Management Company with its own operations in Mumbai, Goa, New Delhi, Gurgaon and Jalandhar apart from the representative network in Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Pune, Surat, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Banglore, Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities. Approach Entertainment is a part of Integrated PR and Marketing Communications Group Approach Communications. Approach Entertainment is one of the top Celebrity Management Company in India working with Bollywood Stars, Music Celebrities and Artists, Actors, Performing Artists, Directors, Choreographers and films producers.
The Fast growing Celebrity Management and Films Productions Company in India will also work on New Shows development for TV Channels focusing on its Celebrity Management base and the talents roster of the company. Approach Entertainment is planning to be the top Line Productions Company in India in the next two years. The films productions company is in talks with the top Directors of Bollywood, Cinematographers, Writers, Art Directors, Actors to offer complete integrated line productions services for different genre of film making. The production house has already brought a few very talented young filmmakers on board. Two young Ad Films Directors and Creative Consultants are already on board.
