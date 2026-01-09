Aptivate Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz Season 4 heads to national finale

The national finale of the Lupinlife Aptivate Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz Season 4, presented by Slurrp, will be held at The Lalit, Mumbai, on January 11, 2026.

Now in its fourth year, the pan-India quiz brings together students from Grades 1 to 6 and their parents in a tag-team format. The initiative focuses on food awareness, nutrition and healthy eating habits through a quiz-based learning format.

The season began in September 2025 with an all-India online preliminary round conducted on a digital quiz platform. More than 30,000 families registered to participate.

Following the online round, top parent-child teams from 24 clusters competed in on-ground city rounds. Winning teams from each cluster earned an all-expenses-paid trip to Mumbai to take part in the national finale. A total of 24 teams will compete in the final rounds.

The finale will feature three national semi-finals followed by the national final and will be hosted by quizmasters Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO of HT Labs, and Meghashyam Shirodkar, content lead at HT Labs.

Commenting on the quiz, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO, Slurrp and HT Labs, said: “At Slurrp, we believe that building a strong foundation of nutrition knowledge starts at home and extends to the community. Initiatives like this not only empower children and their parents to make informed food choices but also foster a culture of mindful eating and healthy living. It's inspiring to see parents and children coming together to learn, share, and commit to better health. In our mission to engage and making food education accessible, we strive to create new avenues for learning and knowledge.”

Anil V Kaushal, CEO, Lupinlife consumer healthcare said: “This quiz celebrates the values of healthy eating, curiosity, and the joy of learning. The enthusiastic response from participants has been truly inspiring, reflecting its positive impact on young minds and fostering stronger family connections. Importantly, it also empowers parents with the right aid to help stimulate their child’s appetite naturally, encouraging better eating habits in a simple, reassuring way. Through Aptivate, Lupinlife’s trusted hunger appetiser for kids, we aim to support ‘Achchi Bhookh’ as the foundation for healthier, happier childhoods and a stronger future generation.”



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)