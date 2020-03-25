ARM Worldwide along with Huami’s Amazfit launched Whatsapp Helpline

#ARM Worldwide, a Gurgaon based digital marketing & communication consultancy in support with a global technology leader, Huami Amazfit has announced the launch of a dedicated Whatsapp helpline for doctors and hospitals who are in need of hygiene supply and high-quality masks. Yesterday they already donated high-quality N95 masks & some protective suits to multiple Hospitals including AIIMS New Delhi, Manipal Hospital. They also announced a donation to Honorable MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma, in Noida for helping people fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. After the outbreak of COVID-19, the situation being faced across the globe is challenging and difficult. India is a densely populated country; it’s recommended to plan and take all necessary measures to combat the disease collectively.
“On behalf of Huami, we are open for all requests from doctors & hospitals or any government authority for providing support for various hygiene essentials & Supply. I have converted my alternate no for this cause & Interested authority can directly reach out to our Whatsapp support line +91-85954 38550” says Honey Singh CEO #ARM Worldwide while launching the WhatsApp helpline for Doctors, Hospitals & front liner's who are leading the Fights against Corona.
“With a belief that the worsening condition of COVID-19 doesn’t go out of control in India. We want to extend our support to the government authorities and leading hospitals who are working really well during this tough time where the nation is facing a shortage of masks and hygiene essentials. We are thankful to Dr. Mahesh Sharma Honorable Member of Parliament and also a noble Doctor by profession, for giving us a chance to work towards this social cause and give our utmost contribution during this hard time” says CP Khandelwal, CEO - PR innovations (Managing India Business Amazfit).
“Covid-19 has been declared a Pandemic by WHO. In the time of this health emergency, every health facility requires personal protective equipment and logistics. During this crisis, PR Innovations has extended a gesture of compassion and humanity by donating N-95 masks required by the team of clinicians staff and paramedics”, says Dr Jitendra Sodhi, Assistant Professor, Department of Hospital Administration, AIIMS, New Delhi.
“Celebrating the human spirit of aid and positivity to combat the COVID-19 Pandemic through this generous gesture, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka gives heartfelt thanks to Huami Amazfit, PR Innovations and Mr. Honey Singh, CEO #ARM Worldwide, for donating N-95 masks to us at this tough time,” says Pramod Alagharu, CEO, Manipal Hospitals Dwarka.
Huami Amazfit, a global technology leader that has recently faced a tough time due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China understands the current situation in India and extends this donation as a gesture of care and well-being of Indian masses. The organization is already working with various NGOs in China and wants to extend open support to the Indian Government for any future donation requests.
