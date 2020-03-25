ARM Worldwide along with Huami’s Amazfit launched Whatsapp Helpline

“With a belief that the worsening condition of COVID-19 doesn’t go out of control in India. We want to extend our support to the government authorities and leading hospitals who are working really well during this tough time where the nation is facing a shortage of masks and hygiene essentials. We are thankful to Dr. Mahesh Sharma Honorable Member of Parliament and also a noble Doctor by profession, for giving us a chance to work towards this social cause and give our utmost contribution during this hard time” says CP Khandelwal, CEO - PR innovations (Managing India Business Amazfit).