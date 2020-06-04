ARM Worldwide changed gears during the lockdown, moving fast towards their ‘consulting’ positioning goal

Ritesh Singh, MD & Co-Founder, #ARM Worldwide said, “We operate in the agency world however we don’t think, act, behave like an agency. #ARM’s goal from a positioning standpoint always has been to be a consulting company, Accenture as an organization has been our inspiration. We at #ARM, used this adversity to our advantage, moving towards our goal & we did build up new workforce capabilities. We are now much stronger as a team and raving to help brands across categories in the next phase of life ‘with COVID’