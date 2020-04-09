ARM Worldwide COVID19 campaign

#ARM Worldwide, a Gurgaon based digital marketing & communication consultancy in support with a global wearable technology leader, Huami Amazfit has launched #WorkForDoctors campaign to help hospitals across India with necessary hygiene essentials supply.
The company earlier has announced a donation of high-quality N95 masks & protective suits to multiple Hospitals for helping people fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.
#WorkForDoctors is a non-profit initiative to help doctors and hospitals with a free supply of protective gear such as N95 masks and PPE kits to fight with COVID19. This initiative is jointly managed by #ARM Worldwide, Huami’s Amazfit and PR Innovations with a dedicated team to streamline queries & counselling for doctors, hospitals, and government.
Through #WorkForDoctors campaign, the company aims to reach out to hospitals and doctors who are facing a shortage of masks and hygiene essentials. Whatsapp Helpline 91-85954 38550 is receiving constant queries and requests from various doctors across India. The company has recently donated N95 masks to AIIMS New Delhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital New Delhi, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital New Delhi, Human Care Medical Charitable Trust, Dwarka and SN Medical College Agra, CMO Ayodhya Govt Hospital, CMO Noida Hospital.
The campaign’s primary aim is to help create conversations about helping doctors and why sharing this helpline number makes a difference in current healthcare stress. The secondary aim is also to combat the on-going crisis and to seed the thought of people doing their part in helping the doctors by conducting engagement activities. This initiative is amplified through a microsite https://workfordoctors.in & social media to make it the ‘need of the hour’ and make people aware of the part doctors are playing in the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also launched two videos for spreading awareness about the cause.
Speaking on the initiative, Honey Singh, CEO (PR & Content Marketing) #ARM Worldwide, says “It is very overwhelming that we can make the best use of all the resources for our frontline fighters. #WorkForDoctors campaign is helping us in reaching out to the right authorities and doctors who are contributing their best to fight against the coronavirus pandemic”
He also added “We are getting more than 100 calls every day till early morning. This includes support requests from Army Hospitals, Government authorities, small practitioners & relatives who are worried about their doctor members in the family. We would also like to thank the ministry of communications for extending the support of India Post”.
(We got this information in a press release.)