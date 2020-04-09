ARM Worldwide COVID19 campaign

The campaign’s primary aim is to help create conversations about helping doctors and why sharing this helpline number makes a difference in current healthcare stress. The secondary aim is also to combat the on-going crisis and to seed the thought of people doing their part in helping the doctors by conducting engagement activities. This initiative is amplified through a microsite https://workfordoctors.in & social media to make it the ‘need of the hour’ and make people aware of the part doctors are playing in the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also launched two videos for spreading awareness about the cause.