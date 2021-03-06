Arnab Goswami's news channel R. Bangla to go live on March 7

“We are grateful for the trust that has been bestowed upon us both by the people of Bengal as well as our supporters across the world. Your faith in Republic Bangla has been overwhelming. I, on behalf of my entire team, assure you that this channel is here to disrupt and bring in a new wave of journalism. Republic Bangla pledges to millions of Bengali viewers across the world that it will put Nation First & News First,” Arnab Goswami said.