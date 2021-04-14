Arshad Warsi checks out ACKO’s App in the company’s new brand campaign

Amod Dani, ECD, Leo Burnett Orchard, said, “During the IPL we see a lot of campaigns, where our favorite cricketers endorse multiple products. Quite often these ads create a sense of disbelief. So could an ACKO ad change this? That’s the behavior we tapped into. ACKO’s offerings like zero commission are as amazing as they come and to top it with cricketers endorsing it, it does raise a few eyebrows. We got Arshad Warsi on board, to react to the ACKO Ads, literally in an ACKO ad. The disbelief factor in the ad comes from cricketers talking to Arshad from inside a television set while convincing him in their unique ways by asking him to check the ACKO app and believe in ACKO''.