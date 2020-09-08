Arvind’s brand ARROW ties up with Hrithik Roshan

The ARROW Campaign is conceptualized by WYP Creatives and shot by ace director and photographer, Tejal Patni. This ‘On top of the world’ campaign draws inspiration from an iconic 1930’s photograph at Rockefeller Plaza, New York. This iconic image of New York epitomises its position as being on top of the world. The black and white image of the construction workers sitting together and eating on a construction beam high above the ground as New York is being built in the background. It is cultural and symbolic in every manner. More importantly, it captures the New York skyline and the top of the world feeling.