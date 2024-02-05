Arya Samaj Live-Streams Aaj Tak for Ram Mandir Inauguration across 1800 centres

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event was held on January 22, 2024.
Aaj Tak, was live-streamed by Arya Samaj for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony across 1800 Arya Samaj centres on January 22, marking a significant collaboration to bring the auspicious event to every part of the country.
This collaboration aimed to provide viewers with a front-row seat to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony. The programming included live updates and expert commentary, ensuring an immersive experience for the audience.
Zilay Singh Chaudhary, vice president, Vashi, the head priest of the Arya Samaj mandirs, expressed his thoughts, stating, “Arya Samaj is happy to provide devotees with Aaj Tak live-streaming this momentous ceremony across all our centres, reaching millions of viewers. The initiative will allow us to follow the ideals exemplified by Shri Ram.”
Arya Samaj, founded by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, stands as a proponent of societal reform. The organisation's commitment to truth and righteousness aligns with the spiritual significance of the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.
We got this information in a press release.