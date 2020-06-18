As Covid-19 halts live matches, Sportskeeda evolves with Esports and marches to the top

Sportskeeda was quick to ride on the wave of Esports growth in the country. According to the ‘KPMG Report’, with an estimated net worth of $818 million in 2019, the Indian Esports industry was set to grow its revenue all the way up to INR 118.8 billion in 2023. According to ‘Newzoo’, globally, there were approximately 380 million Esports viewers in 2018 and is expected to surge to roughly 557 million viewers by 2021. However, India itself has more than 150 million Esports viewers.