AS Raghunath's Coffee Table Book on advocacy journalism launched at Manav Rachna University

A coffee table book titled 'Harivansh’s Experiment with AD-Vocacy Journalism – From Ads to Action; From Words to Change', authored by A.S. Raghunath, was launched at Manav Rachna University, Faridabad. The book was unveiled by Shri Harivansh, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, in the presence of academicians, media professionals, and students of journalism and mass communication.

The vice chancellor of Manav Rachna University, Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, Dean of Media Studies Dr. Shilpi Jha, and Dr. Annurag Batra, chairman and chief editor of BW Businessworld, attended the event alongside creative directors, brand professionals, and colleagues from Prabhat Khabar.

The book documents the journey of Prabhat Khabar under the editorship of Shri Harivansh, highlighting its approach of combining editorial advocacy on issues such as corruption, women’s empowerment, environment, and public health with advertising-led campaigns. Over 400 such initiatives, created by young teams at Vishakha Communications and Taattva Communications, are featured.

At the launch, Shri Harivansh reflected on the role of advocacy journalism as 'not just about reporting issues, but about becoming a catalyst for change,' while acknowledging contributions from his editorial, management, and creative colleagues.

The event also included a student interaction session led by Naveen Chaudhary, with discussions focused on the evolving role of journalism in public discourse. Author A.S. Raghunath, who worked with Prabhat Khabar as a brand consultant, noted that the book aims to highlight how editorial and advertising efforts together can contribute to social messaging.

(We got this information in a press release.)