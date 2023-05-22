'Asaram Bapu's followers should first watch my film, they will change their views', actor Manoj Bajpayee tells Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat

Rajat Sharma: Anubhav Sinha, you abused him when you were offered only Rs 2000 per episode? Manoj Bajpayee said, Let me describe. Anubhav Sinha was doing a serial. I was to work as a dumb right-hand henchman of a mafia gang leader. It was the role of a dumb. The producer promised to pay Rs 4000 per episode. I did four episodes and the amount came to Rs 16,000. That was in 1993, when I hardly had money for my living. I went to the producer, he said, he was fooled. This was the role of a dumb and I had no dialogues to deliver. Why should Rs 4000 per episode be paid, he said. I told him, one has to toil a lot to do the role of a dumb. He said, I'll pay you only Rs 1,500 because you had no dialogue. I told him keep this money with you, consider this as my donation. I threw his cheque in his office and walked out. I rang up Anubhav Sinha. He said, he is the producer, what can I do. I became angry, and told him, you are my good friend but you did not take a stand for me." Rajat Sharma: What about those whom you chased with bricks? Manoj: Kuch Nahin, Daaru Peekar Ladhai Ho Gayi Thi. (It was nothing, a quarrel after too much drinking)