Ashish Banka launches his own ad-venture, Goosebumps

Ashish Banka, founder of Goosebumps, brings his extensive experience of working with a diverse range of brands and industries to lead Goosebumps on the journey of creating meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. He states, "Goosebumps embodies my vision of an agency that crafts stories that evoke emotions. Our mission is to provide brands with narratives that leave a lasting impression through content that deeply touches the hearts and souls of their audiences. With our team's vast experience in rural marketing, Goosebumps is poised to assist Agri-input & Agri-tech, among other industries, with their rural reach out, connecting the heartland of Bharat with simple yet effective brand narratives."