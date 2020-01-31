Ashok, from the life and health industry, joins DocsApp

The online doctor consultation platform, DocsApp, has brought on board Ashok to head Payer Strategy. In this role, he will help set strategies that improve quality and reduce cost in response to rising healthcare expenditures, keeping in line with the company’s strategy to improve quality and access to health care on its platform that brings payers, providers and patients together for both preventive and sickness care. He will be based in the company’s Bangalore headquarters and work closely with the CEO.
Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO, DocsApp says, “It’s going to be great having Ashok as part of our DocsApp family owing to his knowledge and rich experience. We aim to change the fabric of the online healthcare industry and Ashok will be instrumental in our growth journey.”
Ashok, head of Payer Strategy, DocsApp, says, “I firmly believe that healthy people make difference to organisations and society at large, no matter what the technology is, and how fast it changes. I am ecstatic to be part of DocsApp that has undertaken a journey to make quality healthcare accessible to a billion people.”
(We got this information in a press release.)