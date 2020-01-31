Ashok, from the life and health industry, joins DocsApp

The online doctor consultation platform, DocsApp, has brought on board Ashok to head Payer Strategy. In this role, he will help set strategies that improve quality and reduce cost in response to rising healthcare expenditures, keeping in line with the company’s strategy to improve quality and access to health care on its platform that brings payers, providers and patients together for both preventive and sickness care. He will be based in the company’s Bangalore headquarters and work closely with the CEO.