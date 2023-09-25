Asia Cup 2023 becomes most-watched edition of the tournament: Star Sports

Asia Cup 2023 was not just about on-field heroics; it was a complete cricketing experience that brought fans closer to the game they adore. Star Sports went the extra mile to provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Team India. A diverse panel of cricketing experts offered their insights and analyses, elevating the viewing experience to new heights and keeping fans engaged on rain-affected matchdays. Shows such as 'Follow the Blues,' 'Game Plan,' and 'Cricket Countdown' delved deep into the nuances of every game, enriching the understanding of die-hard fans and casual enthusiasts alike. These shows not only provided a comprehensive view of the tournament but also celebrated the spirit of cricket.