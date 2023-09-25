Asia Cup 2023 becomes most-watched edition of the tournament: Star Sports

Total viewing time for the live broadcast tournament, excluding the final, Asia Cup 2023 increased by 75% compared to the previous edition tournament.
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2023, has achieved a record milestone for sports viewing in India. Star Sports’ live broadcast for the tournament, excluding the final, Asia Cup 2023 has become the most-watched edition of the tournament. Total viewing time for the tournament has increased by 75% compared to the previous edition with over 73.5 billion minutes watched, excluding the final. The ‘Super 4’ encounter between the ‘Greatest Rivals’ (India & Pakistan) was the highest-rated ODI match ever, outside of World Cups, garnering more than 6.4 million AMAs.
The tournament also witnessed 75% growth in live match ratings for non-India matches. The extraordinary response to the tournament reaffirms fans’ love for multi-nation cricket with marquee stature and strong context.
The presentation given by Disney Star for the Asia Cup 2023 was focused on making the event seem like a more premier multi-nation tournament with the greatest rivalry, India v Pakistan, as its centerpiece. "The success of the tournament, despite challenges related to the unpredictable weather, reflects the impact of Star Sports’ multi-dimensional marketing campaigns, enhanced programming. It also underlines the pre-eminence of marquee multilateral sporting events on TV as the ultimate aggregator of audiences.” said a Star Sports Spokesperson.
Asia Cup 2023 was not just about on-field heroics; it was a complete cricketing experience that brought fans closer to the game they adore. Star Sports went the extra mile to provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Team India. A diverse panel of cricketing experts offered their insights and analyses, elevating the viewing experience to new heights and keeping fans engaged on rain-affected matchdays. Shows such as 'Follow the Blues,' 'Game Plan,' and 'Cricket Countdown' delved deep into the nuances of every game, enriching the understanding of die-hard fans and casual enthusiasts alike. These shows not only provided a comprehensive view of the tournament but also celebrated the spirit of cricket.