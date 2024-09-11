Asianet channels unveils festive Onam entertainment lineup

From September 14 (Uthradam Day) at 5:30 AM, Asianet Plus will feature films like Rappakal, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Maheshum Maruthiyum, and Janaki Jaane. The live telecast of ISL 2024-25 kicks off at 6:45 PM, followed by the Kerala Vadamvali League at 9:45 PM.

On Thiruvonam day, September 15, more films including Aravindante Adhithikal, Lalitham Sundaram, Madhuram, and Vashi. ISL 2024-25 resumes at 7:15 PM, followed by the Kerala Vadamvali League at 9:45 PM.