Asianet channels unveils festive Onam entertainment lineup

Asianet, a Malayalee’s channel,is bringing a diverse lineup of innovative programs for its viewers. Asianet, along with Asianet Plus and Asianet Movies, promises to celebrate Onam with world premieres of films, star-studded Onam celebrations, telefilms, music concerts, comedy skits, cookery shows, special episodes of Star Singer, and live broadcasts of ISL 2024-25 and the Kerala Vadamvali League.
On September 14, Utradam Day, at 8 AM, "Onaruchi Melam and Onakalavara" will introduce delicious Onam cuisine. This will be followed by the "Onam Comedy Stars Festival 2024" at 8:30 AM, featuring over 100 comedians and famous film stars. At 11 AM, "Onam Special Star Singer" will showcase Onam celebrations and songs on Asianet.
At 12:30 PM, the court drama movie, "Neru," a Jithu Joseph-Mohanlal collaboration, will be aired. Later, at 4 PM, Malayalam's biggest hit movie, "Manjummel Boys," will be shown. This film tells the story of survival. At 7 PM, the mass entertainment film "Avesham," featuring Fahadh Faasil, will be broadcast. The film revolves around a group of students who encounter a gangster named Ranga while studying in Bangalore, leading to a series of intense and unexpected events.
On September 15, Thiruvonam Day, at 8 AM, "Onaruchi Melam and Ona Kalavara" will offer Onam cuisine. At 8:30 AM, a stage event, "Ona Tharamelam," will enthrall the audience with drama, comedy, and music performed by popular television stars. "Star Singer Special Episode" will air at 11:00 AM with famous film stars, star singers, and judges. At 12:30 PM, the World Television Premiere Show of the survival-comedy film "Garrr," featuring Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramood, and Anagha, will take place.
At 4 3.30 PM, the South Indian super hit movie "Premalu" will be telecasted. Finally, at 7 PM, the audience will be treated to world television premiere of "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil," a superhit film led by Prithviraj and Basil Joseph. This light-hearted family entertainer focuses on marriage and related events, with notable performances by Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Baiju Santhosh, Jagadish, and Yogi Babu.
In Asianet Movies, on Utradom Day: Starting at 7:00 AM, films such as Family, Keshu Ee Veedinte Aishwaryam, Garudan, Neymar, Varshangalkku Shesham, Minnal Murali, Home, and Changathipoocha will be telecasted one after another. On Thiruvonam Day: Starting at 7:00 AM, enjoy movies like Neyyatinkara Gopan, Hridiyam, Thundu, Kannur Squad, RDX, Malikappuram, One, and Ivar Vivahitharayal.
From September 14 (Uthradam Day) at 5:30 AM, Asianet Plus will feature films like Rappakal, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Maheshum Maruthiyum, and Janaki Jaane. The live telecast of ISL 2024-25 kicks off at 6:45 PM, followed by the Kerala Vadamvali League at 9:45 PM.
On Thiruvonam day, September 15, more films including Aravindante Adhithikal, Lalitham Sundaram, Madhuram, and Vashi. ISL 2024-25 resumes at 7:15 PM, followed by the Kerala Vadamvali League at 9:45 PM.