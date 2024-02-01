Asianet News Media & Entertainment is now Asianxt Digital Technologies

Neeraj Kohli, CEO of Asianxt Digital Technologies, shared his insights on this transformative journey, stating, "Our vision is to serve content across audiences, agnostic of any platform, language and geography. With Asianxt, we aim to transcend barriers and offer diverse and engaging content to global consumers. This rebranding is a strategic move towards realizing that vision. We are confident that our renewed focus on technology and digital-first values will resonate with our audiences and stakeholders alike."