Asianet News rolls out employee stock ownership plan (ESOP)

Commenting on the thought process behind this initiative, Ruchir Khanna, Chief Operating Officer at Asianet News, said, “ESOPs form a critical part of employee value proposition and we want to reward those going over and above their responsibilities. The policy has already been initiated and the ESOPs have been granted to the employees who have been an important part of Asianet’s growth. This shall remain open to other employees falling in the eligibility criteria in the future as well”