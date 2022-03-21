Asianet to bring back the 4th season of Bigg Boss Malayalam

Bigg Boss comes with an enormous entertainment value and is a platform that has the unique ability to engage viewers deeply for 99 consecutive days. Asianet recently unveiled the official logo of the upcoming season which generated massive excitement and anticipation amongst the viewers. There is also heightened interest in the possible line-up of contestants on the show. Like any other season, contestants will have to be cut off from the outside world and will be locked inside the house 24x7. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has already signed-up Nerolac Paints as the Co-presenting sponsor, Indiagate Basmati Rice as the co-powered by sponsor & Eyetex Dazzler as Special partner.