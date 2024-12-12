Asianet to premiere new drama series 'Pavithram'

Asianet has announced the launch of its new drama series, Pavithram, focused on family values and unexpected events. The show premieres on December 16, 2024, and will air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Asianet.

Advertisment

Pavithram follows Veda, the eldest daughter of Judge Sankaranarayanan, known for his honesty and discipline. Veda, a bold and religious woman, values the sacred thali and the institution of marriage. Her arranged marriage to Darshan, her childhood friend and a lawyer, seems promising until Vikram, a rowdy linked to a powerful politician, intervenes. In a heated confrontation, Vikram ties a sacred thali around Veda’s neck, drastically changing her life.

Veda accepts Vikram as her husband due to her strong beliefs, despite the circumstances. The series follows their relationship as they face challenges, addressing themes of faith, morality, and redemption.