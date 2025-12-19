Asianetnews.com sets the stage as India H.O.G.™ Rally 2025 arrives in Goa

The India H.O.G.™ Rally 2025, organised by asianetnews.com, assembles Harley Davidson® riders from across the country in Goa. The two-day event is scheduled to be held from Friday, December 19 to Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Farzi Beach, Morjim, Goa and is hosted by the H.O.G.™ Epicenter Chapter, Nagpur, and the Iron Ore Chapter, Raipur.

The Goa edition of the rally features a packed lineup of experiences, such as the prestigious H.O.G.™ Award Ceremony, along with high-energy music and entertainment performances.

On Friday, DJ Wob, aka Prince, takes the stage, followed by a pop-rock performance by Black IN White Band. DJ Krispie will also perform during the evening. On Saturday, the celebrations continue with sets by DJ Paloma Monnappa, followed by Alo the Band, after which DJ Mukul and Rajji Saini take over the stage.

This edition of the India H.O.G.™ Rally is brought to life by asianetnews.com, which is a Pan India digital content platform from South India with a presence across eight languages and with a reach exceeding 100 million monthly users.



Known for its credible content and community-building initiatives, asianetnews.com

continues to expand its tech-first vision of combining cutting-edge digital content with

unique immersive experiences for audiences across India and beyond.

Asianetnews.com has conceptualised and successfully executed multiple experiential IPs in the past, such as the Corporate Sports League in table tennis and badminton, and acted as a partner for Kho-Kho and the Pro Kabaddi League. The India H.O.G.™ Rally 2025 marks the platform’s latest experiential initiative and its biggest to date.

The event has multiple brand partners across categories, including Nayara Energy (Fuelling Partner), Vivo X300 Series(Photography Partner), Union Bank of India (Banking Partner), Motul (Performance Partner), LIC Housing Finance (Housing Finance Partner), Simba (Roaring Partner), British Empire (Celebration Partner), Indigo 91.9 FM (Official Radio Partner), Farzi Beach (Venue Partner), and Mayfair on Sea and Marbel (Accommodation Partners).





