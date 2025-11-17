Asianetnews.com to host India H.O.G.™ Rally 2025 in Goa

Asianetnews.com will host the India H.O.G.™️Rally 2025 in Goa this December, marking the platform’s move into large-scale experiential event properties.

The event will take place on December 19 and 20 at Morjim Beach, uniting Harley- Davidson®️ owners and enthusiasts from across India for an unforgettable weekend of rides, music and camaraderie.



The event marks asianetnews.com’s expansion into creating unique and large-scale experiential IPs blending community, storytelling and live events.



The Goa edition, presented by the Epicenter Chapter (Nagpur) and Iron Ore Chapter (Raipur), promises scenic rides, high-energy concerts, meet-and-greet sessions and the annual H.O.G.™️Awards Ceremony, all set against the stunning backdrop of Goa’s beaches and the Arabian Sea.

The rally is supported by partners including Nayara Energy as Fuelling Partner, Union Bank of India as banking partner, Motul as performance partner and Farzi Beach as venue partner.

Registration for the invitation-only event is now open through the official H.O.G.™️. Rally website.





(afaqs! got this information in a press release)