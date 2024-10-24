Asianet’s new game show 'Enkile Ennodu Para' premieres October 26

Asianet is set to launch a new game show, Enkile Ennodu Para, which promises fun, suspense, and engaging entertainment for audiences. Premiering on October 26, this guessing game will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, bringing a fresh and interactive format to Malayalam television.

Enkile Ennodu Para is a guessing game where guests have to rely on their instincts, simply answering "Yes" or "No" to win. Three participants will compete over the course of three rounds, with each round presenting new challenges. By the end of each round, the guest with the lowest score will be eliminated, leaving the final contestant to compete for the grand prize.

Show Format:

Round 1: A guest will step onto the center podium, flanked by the two anchors—Swetha Menon and Sabu Mon, both popular faces from Bigg Boss. Each anchor will present a humorous statement, only one of which is true. The guest must guess which statement is correct and lock in their choice using the buzzer. The right guess earns a point.

Round 2: This is a food-based challenge. One guest at a time will select a food item hidden under a lid, after being convinced by the anchors. The guest must then eat the food within a set time, overcoming fun constraints. The successful participant earns a point.

Round 3: The final round involves identifying the true professional between two individuals—one real and one fake—standing beside the anchors. The guest must guess which person holds the real profession (e.g., Doctor, Lawyer, Teacher, etc.) based on the anchors' persuasion. A correct guess earns a point.

At the end of each round, the winner will receive a prize, but there’s a twist! A comedy character will present two boxes—one containing real money and the other empty. The anchors, along with the comedy character, will try to convince the winner to choose the correct box.

The show will be hosted by Swetha Menon and Sabu Mon, who will add their signature style and charisma to the program. The first episodes will feature well-known film personalities such as Surabhilakshmi, Miya, Prayaga Martin, Tini Tom, Gayathri Suresh, Prasanth, Kottayam Nazeer, Azeez, and Nobi.

