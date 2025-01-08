Assam Police's #DJLockUp campaign sparks nationwide drunk driving awareness

Assam Police's #DJLockUp campaign, part of the "No Regret New Year" initiative, aimed to raise awareness about the risks of drunk driving during New Year’s celebrations. Led by special director general of police Harmeet Singh, the campaign focused on promoting road safety and reducing incidents of impaired driving in the region.

The #DJLockUp campaign led to a 55% drop in drunk driving cases in Guwahati on December 31, 2024, compared to the previous year. Incidents decreased from 211 in 2023 to 94 in 2024, resulting in fewer accidents and fatalities, contributing to a safer New Year’s Eve.

The #DJLockUp campaign gained traction on social media, with over 154 million views within 2-3 days on digital platforms. It received over 100 media mentions across local, national, and international outlets, highlighting Assam Police's innovative approach to public safety.

Following its success, police departments in cities such as Kolkata, Punjab, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Arunachal Pradesh adopted the #DJLockUp trend, amplifying the campaign’s road safety message nationwide.

Commenting on the campaign’s success, Harmeet Singh stated, “The #DJLockUp campaign, part of our ‘No Regret New Year’ initiative, was conceptualised with the safety and well-being of our citizens at its core. Under the guidance of our chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, we combined creativity with public responsibility to reduce drunken driving. It is heartening to see police departments across the country adopting this initiative; and the citizens reacting so very positively to it, thus reflecting its huge, widespread and meaningful impact.”

Sunit Jain, managing director, Insight Brandcom, said that “as the agency responsible for executing the social media communications for Assam Police, we are proud to be a part of Assam Police’s vision in driving this impactful change. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that promote public safety and encourage positive behavior in the community.”

afaqs! received this information in a press release.