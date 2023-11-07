Atrangii TV gets engagement with Reality Show 'KINK'

The season witnessed 250 million social media video views across 25 episodes in 25 days.
Atrangii TV and its OTT app helmed by Vibhu Agarwal has brought a reality show called ‘K.I.N.K (Kiss Ishq N Konnections)’. This show also marked the debut of reality TV actress, Divya Agarwal. Atrangii TV’s first relationship-based reality show tested the love of 6 couples in bold and challenging situations. It was shot in an island resort in Daman and Diu.
KINK saw multifold increase in viewership and subscription in the past few months.
The show witnessed overall 250 million views across all social media platforms which was the highest for the platform since its inception. K.I.N.K found its audience amongst the youngsters, primarily in the states of Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana. While the show was enjoyed by all age demographics, it was majorly dominated by females, followed by men who turned to the show after the first few episodes. The platform also received subscriptions from iOS users and received a staggering 70% views/subscription from female viewers.
Speaking on the success of KINK, Nivedita Basu, vice president content and business alliances, said, “We always believed this show would be a gamechanger for Indian OTT and for our platform as it has all the ingredients for a masala reality show. We scouted for contestants across the length and breadth of the country, who were confident, bold, had a personality of their own and full of zing to keep the viewers engaged and hooked. Our next show will be a unique chat show and we will soon be making an announcement for that.”
The host of the show, Divya Agarwal shared, “This show got my attention from the concept itself! There are a lot of dating reality shows but this one feels fresh and new. I am thankful to the audience for giving me constant love, from being a contestant in a dating reality show to now hosting one. KINK will remain very special for me. I made some genuine connections and I am blessed to receive so much love from people across the country.”