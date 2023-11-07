Atrangii TV gets engagement with Reality Show 'KINK'

Speaking on the success of KINK, Nivedita Basu, vice president content and business alliances, said, “We always believed this show would be a gamechanger for Indian OTT and for our platform as it has all the ingredients for a masala reality show. We scouted for contestants across the length and breadth of the country, who were confident, bold, had a personality of their own and full of zing to keep the viewers engaged and hooked. Our next show will be a unique chat show and we will soon be making an announcement for that.”