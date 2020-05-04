Audi India salutes COVID-19 Warriors

Audi as a brand is focused on leveraging the Audi attitude and creating a direct connect with customers. At the core of our brand lies Vorsprung. Believing in Vorsprung means believing in the future. Optimism and faith are part of our DNA. Taking this thought forward, we have developed the hashtag #AudiTogether that reinforces the messaging of “we are all in this together and together we are going to come out of it”.